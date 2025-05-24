Tilt is the native utility and governance token of the Tilt platform—your all‑in‑one Solana toolkit for trading, analysis, and on‑chain insights. Integrated KOL Tracking: Tap into curated data on key opinion leaders’ activity and past usernames, so you never miss a trend. Deep Token Analytics: Access real‑time metrics on liquidity, volume, and on‑chain flow to make data‑driven decisions. Seamless Trading: Execute instant swaps with optimized routing and minimal slippage, all within the Tilt interface. Browser Toolbar: Instantly view profile history, token performance, and contract interactions right on X —no extra tabs required. DEX‑Paid Tracker: Monitor paid promotions and liquidity events across decentralized exchanges to spot emerging opportunities. Live Token‑Locks Monitoring: Track on‑chain lockup schedules and unlock events in real time, ensuring you stay ahead of large token movements. Holders of Tilt enjoy fee discounts, priority access to new features, and voting rights over platform upgrades. Power your Solana journey with Tilt —built by trenchers, for trenchers.

