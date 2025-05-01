TORA NEKO Price (TORA)
The live price of TORA NEKO (TORA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.80K USD. TORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TORA NEKO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TORA NEKO price change within the day is -4.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of TORA NEKO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TORA NEKO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TORA NEKO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TORA NEKO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-36.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TORA NEKO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.11%
-4.67%
-2.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tora is a meme token inspired by the charm and playfulness of tabby cats, particularly Ginnan, the sister of the internet-famous Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, Tora captures the spirit of the "tora neko" (Japanese for tabby cat) in a digital asset that celebrates community, humor, and the universal love for adorable felines. The project aims to create a light-hearted and engaging platform for meme enthusiasts and cat lovers alike, encouraging fun and participation in the crypto space.
