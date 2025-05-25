Torum Price (XTM)
The live price of Torum (XTM) today is 0.00519311 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.01M USD. XTM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Torum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Torum price change within the day is +1.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 194.38M USD
During today, the price change of Torum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Torum to USD was $ +0.0006973043.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Torum to USD was $ -0.0010600087.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Torum to USD was $ -0.003447718670898864.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006973043
|+13.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010600087
|-20.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003447718670898864
|-39.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Torum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.97%
+1.52%
+10.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Torum V2 is a dedicated SocialFi application for NFT owners, creators, and artists to connect and create Web3 identities through 3D AR NFT face filters. The Torum V2 application elevate the traditional limitations of NFT as PFPs by transforming NFTs into ready-to-use face filters, enabling the Web3 community to craft stories and narratives with their NFTs. Torum V2 empowers NFT creators to express themselves freely with unique, digital, and pseudonymous identities. The application enhances the narrative, storytelling, and mindshare of NFT collections, allowing creators to establish deeper and more engaging connections within the Web3 space.
|1 XTM to VND
₫133.15653351
|1 XTM to AUD
A$0.0079454583
|1 XTM to GBP
￡0.0037909703
|1 XTM to EUR
€0.0045180057
|1 XTM to USD
$0.00519311
|1 XTM to MYR
RM0.0219668553
|1 XTM to TRY
₺0.2019081168
|1 XTM to JPY
¥0.7402778305
|1 XTM to RUB
₽0.4126964517
|1 XTM to INR
₹0.4417778677
|1 XTM to IDR
Rp83.7598269833
|1 XTM to KRW
₩7.0944114332
|1 XTM to PHP
₱0.2873867074
|1 XTM to EGP
￡E.0.2590323268
|1 XTM to BRL
R$0.0292891404
|1 XTM to CAD
C$0.0071145607
|1 XTM to BDT
৳0.6327285224
|1 XTM to NGN
₦8.2561101402
|1 XTM to UAH
₴0.2156179272
|1 XTM to VES
Bs0.48815234
|1 XTM to PKR
Rs1.4640415712
|1 XTM to KZT
₸2.656275765
|1 XTM to THB
฿0.1687241439
|1 XTM to TWD
NT$0.1556375067
|1 XTM to AED
د.إ0.0190587137
|1 XTM to CHF
Fr0.0042583502
|1 XTM to HKD
HK$0.0406620513
|1 XTM to MAD
.د.م0.0477246809
|1 XTM to MXN
$0.0999154364