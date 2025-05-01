TracyAI by Virtuals Price (TRACY)
The live price of TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) today is 0.00256499 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.79M USD. TRACY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TracyAI by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TracyAI by Virtuals price change within the day is -10.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 699.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRACY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of TracyAI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000294097364653115.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TracyAI by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0002148543.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TracyAI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0017476231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TracyAI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000294097364653115
|-10.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002148543
|+8.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017476231
|-68.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TracyAI by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-10.28%
-1.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TracyAI is an advanced artificial intelligence platform that transforms sports analytics and commentary, developed under the leadership of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and successfully showcased at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 to over 450 industry leaders including NBA executives, All-Star Darius Garland, and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The platform's rollout includes three distinct products: a free Twitter bot for basic analytics, a token-gated Terminal for advanced analysis, and a groundbreaking 3D sports commentary model. At its core, TracyAI consists of two primary components: a sophisticated 3D sports commentary system and a comprehensive analytics platform. The commentary system provides real-time, interactive analysis during live games, supporting multiple languages and enabling personalized insights for users across different social media platforms. The analytics platform processes extensive NBA statistical data, delivering real-time analysis of both individual and team performance that was previously only available to professional teams and analysts. Built on the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and utilizing the G.A.M.E. framework, TracyAI integrates seamlessly with professional sports data analytics systems and major broadcasting networks, including ESPN. The platform is supported by a team of experienced AI engineers and developers from leading tech companies, working alongside NBA data analytics professionals to ensure enterprise-grade quality and reliability. Through this comprehensive system, TracyAI bridges the gap between professional-level sports analysis and public accessibility, creating a new standard for sports engagement and understanding.
