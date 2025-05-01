Trader Price (TDE)
The live price of Trader (TDE) today is 2.89 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.74M USD. TDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trader Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Trader price change within the day is -19.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.85K USD
During today, the price change of Trader to USD was $ -0.705571412575658.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trader to USD was $ +4.1839197590.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trader to USD was $ +1.5583232580.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trader to USD was $ -0.5995583083457185.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.705571412575658
|-19.64%
|30 Days
|$ +4.1839197590
|+144.77%
|60 Days
|$ +1.5583232580
|+53.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.5995583083457185
|-17.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of Trader: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-19.64%
+171.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Trader token was developed to enable semi-automatic self-valuation. The token appreciation process occurs as follows: Transaction fees are charged on all token movements. These fees are mostly used to purchase assets, aiming at short, medium and long-term profits, which will be reinvested in the project. A portion of the profit obtained from the project's investments will be used to purchase the Trader token itself, which will be sent to a burn/destroy wallet, making the token more scarce. To optimize the profits that the project can offer to investors, a long-term investment approach is recommended, ideally for a full crypto asset market cycle, which lasts approximately four years.
