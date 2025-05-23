TraderDAO Proof Of Trade Price (POT)
The live price of TraderDAO Proof Of Trade (POT) today is 0.0002223 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. POT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TraderDAO Proof Of Trade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TraderDAO Proof Of Trade price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of TraderDAO Proof Of Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TraderDAO Proof Of Trade to USD was $ -0.0000066521.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TraderDAO Proof Of Trade to USD was $ -0.0000094369.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TraderDAO Proof Of Trade to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000066521
|-2.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000094369
|-4.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TraderDAO Proof Of Trade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TraderDAO - A DAO community built by AI and traders What is TradeGDT❓ 1.AI TradeGDT TradeGDT is an upgraded version of a data quantitative trading robot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders and even be prompted to pay attention to the pairing dynamics Information. Through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and learn user data, dynamically modelling and finding out the profit model belonging to the trader. It will then formulate a set of trading models for automatic execution, becoming the trader's AI smart trading brain. What is POT❓ 2.POT (Proof Of Trade) In order to better integrate the data of TradeGDT, we have started the mechanism of mining POT for all. $POT is the transaction fee-sharing token in TraderDAO. Users who hold POT can enjoy the fee-sharing premium of the entire platform. The more POTs, the more the benefit. The way the user obtains POT depends on the user's transaction volume. The higher the transaction volume is, the more POT tokens can be mined. The casting of each POT requires a corresponding handling fee and the funds are transferred to the treasury for casting. Therefore, there is a POT of 1 :1 Asset endorsement casting. The POT treasury will also increase funds as the market continues to add new transactions, and each transaction in the market will gradually increase the base price of $POT.
