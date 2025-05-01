Trendix Price (TRDX)
The live price of Trendix (TRDX) today is 0.00682397 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 681.68K USD. TRDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trendix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Trendix price change within the day is +6.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Trendix to USD was $ +0.00044511.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trendix to USD was $ -0.0054750478.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trendix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trendix to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00044511
|+6.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0054750478
|-80.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Trendix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
+6.98%
-39.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Trendix is a multi-purpose Web3 platform integrating prediction markets, social engagement, gaming, and decentralized trading, all powered by blockchain technology. The TRDX token serves as the ecosystem’s utility and reward currency, enabling seamless transactions, play-to-earn mechanics, AI-powered trading insights, and premium access. Players and users can earn, trade, and own digital assets, fostering a sustainable, user-driven economy on Solana.
