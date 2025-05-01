TRUE Price (TRUE)
The live price of TRUE (TRUE) today is 0.03833495 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.26M USD. TRUE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TRUE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TRUE price change within the day is -6.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.91M USD
During today, the price change of TRUE to USD was $ -0.00272938621501294.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TRUE to USD was $ -0.0098915786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TRUE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TRUE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00272938621501294
|-6.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0098915786
|-25.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TRUE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-6.64%
-11.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Truemarkets is a decentralized prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events using cryptocurrency. Built on the Base blockchain, it leverages smart contracts to ensure transparency and security. Users can buy and sell shares in different outcomes, with market prices reflecting the probability of an event occurring. Truemarkets covers a wide range of topics, including politics, sports, technology, and finance. It operates in a non-custodial manner, meaning users retain control of their funds, and settlements are handled through oracles that verify event outcomes. Unlike traditional betting platforms, Truemarkets is more of an information market where traders profit from correctly predicting real-world events rather than simply gambling.
