Twin Protocol Price (TWIN)
The live price of Twin Protocol (TWIN) today is 0.00656892 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. TWIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Twin Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Twin Protocol price change within the day is -11.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 262.95M USD
During today, the price change of Twin Protocol to USD was $ -0.00081948577134653.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Twin Protocol to USD was $ -0.0018107714.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Twin Protocol to USD was $ -0.0035396888.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Twin Protocol to USD was $ -0.023662795775575027.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00081948577134653
|-11.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018107714
|-27.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0035396888
|-53.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.023662795775575027
|-78.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Twin Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
-11.09%
-13.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Create, train and monetize your digital Twin Create Register your Twin ID, create your avatar and establish your profile. It's as easy as that... and best of all it's free to do. Train Begin training your AI Twin by answering questions, uploading data, audio files, podcasts, PDFs,...etc. Earn Earn TWIN tokens/points each time your Twin is accessed in the marketplace - enabling you to generate passive income.
