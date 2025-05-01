TXA Price (TXA)
The live price of TXA (TXA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.63K USD. TXA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TXA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TXA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 15.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TXA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TXA price information.
During today, the price change of TXA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TXA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TXA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TXA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+51.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TXA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+88.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first architecture to support CEX-like trade speeds while also protecting user privacy and funds by not requiring centralized fund custody. TXA merges centralized order management with decentralized settlement to create the world's first hDEX (Hybrid-Decentralized Exchange)
