TypeAI Price (TYPE)
The live price of TypeAI (TYPE) today is 0.160884 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.53M USD. TYPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TypeAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TypeAI price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TYPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TYPE price information.
During today, the price change of TypeAI to USD was $ -0.0010239108807131.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TypeAI to USD was $ +0.0154227907.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TypeAI to USD was $ -0.0381581131.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TypeAI to USD was $ -0.322547888977141.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010239108807131
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0154227907
|+9.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0381581131
|-23.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.322547888977141
|-66.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of TypeAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
-0.63%
-6.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Type AI is an innovative Telegram bot designed to revolutionize interactions within the Ethereum blockchain. It simplifies DeFi transactions by allowing users to execute complex operations through straightforward text commands. Whether it’s swapping tokens, managing portfolios, or exploring new DeFi opportunities, Type AI handles it all efficiently. The platform uses advanced AI to interpret user queries, ensuring actions like staking, lending, or token transfers are done seamlessly. Emphasizing security, it securely encrypts all private keys, ensuring user data remains protected. With a revenue model based on transaction fees and partnerships, Type AI also incentivizes its community, distributing a significant portion of earnings to token holders. Bridging the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday users, Type AI stands as a one-stop solution for easy, safe, and intuitive DeFi interactions
