UCX Price (UCX)
The live price of UCX (UCX) today is 0.01999258 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 892.34K USD. UCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UCX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- UCX price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.67M USD
During today, the price change of UCX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UCX to USD was $ +0.0016158702.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UCX to USD was $ +0.0026650149.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UCX to USD was $ +0.002038687510825796.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016158702
|+8.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0026650149
|+13.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002038687510825796
|+11.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of UCX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.04%
+0.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UCX is the cryptocurrency issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the "M&A platform. Techcoins issued a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 bn) UCX cryptographic tokens through our foundation called Hyperswap, based on Dubai. GBC Korea is operating this coin and project in Korea. UCX is the encryption token issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the ‘M&A Platform.’ Moreover, the value of UCX tokens was appraised by Grant Thornton Accounting Corporation and Yonsei University for the first time in the world. UCX is an encryption token developed and issued for the blockchain-based global M&A platform. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the ‘M&A Platform.’
