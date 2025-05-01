Uhosu Price (UHOSU)
The live price of Uhosu (UHOSU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.42K USD. UHOSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Uhosu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Uhosu price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Uhosu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uhosu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uhosu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uhosu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+145.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+71.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Uhosu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+196.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First $UHOSU on ethereum - The real Doge’s father. A new frontier in the Dogeverse. Our goal is to revive the UHOSU token through a community-led takeover after the original developer stepped away. As a meme coin, it doesn’t have a specific utility, but we’re not focused on short-term price movements. Instead, we want to foster a strong community by organizing fun events and participating in charity initiatives, creating a culture that everyone can enjoy and be proud of
