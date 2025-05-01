Umoja Price (UMJA)
The live price of Umoja (UMJA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.94K USD. UMJA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Umoja Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Umoja price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 481.01M USD
During today, the price change of Umoja to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Umoja to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Umoja to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Umoja to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-93.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-97.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Umoja: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.06%
-52.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Effortless, Low Risk, High Yield Crypto for Everyday People. Umoja creates smartcoins - crypto that uses AI to trade and earn for you. It's like having a pro-trader in your pocket. All you do is HODL.
