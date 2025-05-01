UNCX Network Price (UNCX)
The live price of UNCX Network (UNCX) today is 161.62 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.84M USD. UNCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UNCX Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- UNCX Network price change within the day is -1.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 36.16K USD
Get real-time price updates of the UNCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNCX price information.
During today, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -1.6623491802101.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ +15.1478829860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -8.7847419660.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -119.6932181426458.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.6623491802101
|-1.01%
|30 Days
|$ +15.1478829860
|+9.37%
|60 Days
|$ -8.7847419660
|-5.43%
|90 Days
|$ -119.6932181426458
|-42.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of UNCX Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-1.01%
+4.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the UniCrypt platform
|1 UNCX to VND
₫4,253,030.3
|1 UNCX to AUD
A$250.511
|1 UNCX to GBP
￡121.215
|1 UNCX to EUR
€142.2256
|1 UNCX to USD
$161.62
|1 UNCX to MYR
RM696.5822
|1 UNCX to TRY
₺6,223.9862
|1 UNCX to JPY
¥23,118.1248
|1 UNCX to RUB
₽13,272.2344
|1 UNCX to INR
₹13,669.8196
|1 UNCX to IDR
Rp2,693,665.5892
|1 UNCX to KRW
₩230,227.69
|1 UNCX to PHP
₱9,015.1636
|1 UNCX to EGP
￡E.8,226.458
|1 UNCX to BRL
R$916.3854
|1 UNCX to CAD
C$221.4194
|1 UNCX to BDT
৳19,641.6786
|1 UNCX to NGN
₦259,838.0902
|1 UNCX to UAH
₴6,708.8462
|1 UNCX to VES
Bs13,899.32
|1 UNCX to PKR
Rs45,436.2306
|1 UNCX to KZT
₸82,542.5664
|1 UNCX to THB
฿5,407.8052
|1 UNCX to TWD
NT$5,179.921
|1 UNCX to AED
د.إ593.1454
|1 UNCX to CHF
Fr132.5284
|1 UNCX to HKD
HK$1,252.555
|1 UNCX to MAD
.د.م1,496.6012
|1 UNCX to MXN
$3,169.3682