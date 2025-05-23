Unreal Finance Price (UGT)
The live price of Unreal Finance (UGT) today is 0.00240195 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unreal Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Unreal Finance price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Unreal Finance to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unreal Finance to USD was $ +0.0008113287.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unreal Finance to USD was $ +0.0005663586.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unreal Finance to USD was $ -0.0001054214027102575.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008113287
|+33.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005663586
|+23.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001054214027102575
|-4.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Unreal Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
+2.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Unreal Finance is a yield futures platform that allows users to tokenize their future yields via smart contract interactions. This enables lenders to lock in their interest rates, speculate on & trade interest rates across multiple protocols, enable interest rate arbitrage between different protocols, or be able to sell their interest early. Unreal plans to be multichain platform, functioning essentially anywhere there are lending markets, as an additional layer on top of multiple existing Defi chains. However, Unreal will be launching on Ethereum first.
