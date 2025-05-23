Uplift Price (LIFT)
The live price of Uplift (LIFT) today is 0.00119043 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Uplift Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Uplift price change within the day is +1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LIFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIFT price information.
During today, the price change of Uplift to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uplift to USD was $ -0.0000877694.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uplift to USD was $ -0.0003380924.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uplift to USD was $ -0.0006377447350594871.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000877694
|-7.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003380924
|-28.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006377447350594871
|-34.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Uplift: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.02%
+3.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Invest in the future and earn in the present with Uplift. Uplift DAO is a Binance-based multi-award-winning launchpad for IDOs, which offers its users unprecedented access to early-round investment opportunities. They source the best-in-class Web3 projects, sharing Deal Flow with the top VC and market maker companies in the sector. Once a project has been selected for potential launch, Uplift works with the industry’s leading auditor companies and due diligence teams to carry out extensive research on the prospective project before it's signed off to be presented to Uplift’s community of investors. They assess the entire project, from the team of founders to the technology behind it, to ensure the project can be trusted and offers a viable use case and ultimately an excellent investment for Uplift’s users. "
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LIFT to VND
₫30.52381563
|1 LIFT to AUD
A$0.0018332622
|1 LIFT to GBP
￡0.0008809182
|1 LIFT to EUR
€0.0010475784
|1 LIFT to USD
$0.00119043
|1 LIFT to MYR
RM0.0050355189
|1 LIFT to TRY
₺0.0464624829
|1 LIFT to JPY
¥0.1697672223
|1 LIFT to RUB
₽0.094639185
|1 LIFT to INR
₹0.1014603489
|1 LIFT to IDR
Rp19.2004811829
|1 LIFT to KRW
₩1.6284844314
|1 LIFT to PHP
₱0.0658188747
|1 LIFT to EGP
￡E.0.0593905527
|1 LIFT to BRL
R$0.0067616424
|1 LIFT to CAD
C$0.0016308891
|1 LIFT to BDT
৳0.1450419912
|1 LIFT to NGN
₦1.8925694226
|1 LIFT to UAH
₴0.0494266536
|1 LIFT to VES
Bs0.11190042
|1 LIFT to PKR
Rs0.3356060256
|1 LIFT to KZT
₸0.608904945
|1 LIFT to THB
฿0.038688975
|1 LIFT to TWD
NT$0.0357009957
|1 LIFT to AED
د.إ0.0043688781
|1 LIFT to CHF
Fr0.0009761526
|1 LIFT to HKD
HK$0.0093210669
|1 LIFT to MAD
.د.م0.0109400517
|1 LIFT to MXN
$0.0229633947