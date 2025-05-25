Upsmarty Price (UPY)
The live price of Upsmarty (UPY) today is 0.152149 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Upsmarty Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.51K USD
- Upsmarty price change within the day is -1.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the UPY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UPY price information.
During today, the price change of Upsmarty to USD was $ -0.0026732507854376.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Upsmarty to USD was $ -0.0702602933.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Upsmarty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Upsmarty to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0026732507854376
|-1.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0702602933
|-46.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Upsmarty: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.89%
-1.72%
-20.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Upstarty (UPY) is a digital token launched on January 14, 2025, built on the Binance Smart Chain. Designed to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology, UPY is backed by a diversified portfolio of real-world assets. These include sectors such as green energy, natural resources, the entertainment industry, cryptocurrency asset management, and precious metals. By grounding its value in tangible investments, the project seeks to reduce volatility and offer a more stable, growth-oriented alternative to purely speculative tokens. Upstarty emphasizes long-term sustainability and strategic asset allocation, aiming to deliver consistent value over time while integrating environmentally and socially responsible investment principles.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UPY to VND
₫3,901.252509
|1 UPY to AUD
A$0.23278797
|1 UPY to GBP
￡0.11106877
|1 UPY to EUR
€0.13236963
|1 UPY to USD
$0.152149
|1 UPY to MYR
RM0.64359027
|1 UPY to TRY
₺5.91555312
|1 UPY to JPY
¥21.68883995
|1 UPY to RUB
₽12.06998017
|1 UPY to INR
₹12.94331543
|1 UPY to IDR
Rp2,454.01578547
|1 UPY to KRW
₩207.85379188
|1 UPY to PHP
₱8.41992566
|1 UPY to EGP
￡E.7.58919212
|1 UPY to BRL
R$0.85812036
|1 UPY to CAD
C$0.20844413
|1 UPY to BDT
৳18.53783416
|1 UPY to NGN
₦241.88952318
|1 UPY to UAH
₴6.31722648
|1 UPY to VES
Bs14.302006
|1 UPY to PKR
Rs42.89384608
|1 UPY to KZT
₸77.8242135
|1 UPY to THB
฿4.94332101
|1 UPY to TWD
NT$4.55990553
|1 UPY to AED
د.إ0.55838683
|1 UPY to CHF
Fr0.12476218
|1 UPY to HKD
HK$1.19132667
|1 UPY to MAD
.د.م1.39824931
|1 UPY to MXN
$2.92734676