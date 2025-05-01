What is Urolithin A ($URO)

$URO token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Urolithin A. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science. What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms. What is Urolithin A? Urolithin A is a compound that your body makes when you eat foods rich in ellagitannins, like pomegranates. What makes it special is its ability to give your cells a “spring cleaning.” It helps clear out old, dysfunctional mitochondria—the energy factories of the cell—allowing the fresh, healthy ones to thrive. This process, known as mitophagy, has been shown to extend the lifespan of C. elegans by making their cells more efficient and energetic. In human studies, Urolithin A has shown promise in boosting muscle health and energy, which tend to decline as we age. Think of it as a reset button for your cells, helping to keep them functioning at their best. While we’re still uncovering its full potential, Urolithin A is a fascinating link between diet, gut health, and longevity.

Urolithin A ($URO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website