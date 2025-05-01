US Degen Index 6900 Price (DXY)
The live price of US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 176.44K USD. DXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key US Degen Index 6900 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- US Degen Index 6900 price change within the day is -10.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of US Degen Index 6900 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of US Degen Index 6900 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of US Degen Index 6900 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of US Degen Index 6900 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-47.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of US Degen Index 6900: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-10.58%
+7.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
On a mission to onboard the next 1,000,000 degens to @Ethereum. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, US Degen Index 6900 is a memecoin. It is completely useless and fulfills no purpose or utility. Partaking in the community in any way has no expectation of profit and is done for entertainment purposes only. That's the US Degen Index 6900. Each token is meticulously and mathematically designed to profit from variation. At the DXY, utility IS volatility. $DXY is the most shilled ticker on Twitter from all stocks and crypto related accs. MILLIONS of tweets have been sent out about the US dollar and it's impact on markets.
