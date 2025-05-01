USAcoin Price (USACOIN)
The live price of USAcoin (USACOIN) today is 0.01029918 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 216.02K USD. USACOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USAcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- USAcoin price change within the day is -2.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
During today, the price change of USAcoin to USD was $ -0.00031159713682364.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USAcoin to USD was $ -0.0042388345.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USAcoin to USD was $ -0.0054978886.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USAcoin to USD was $ -0.04644657321067908.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00031159713682364
|-2.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0042388345
|-41.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0054978886
|-53.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04644657321067908
|-81.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of USAcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-2.93%
-36.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing USAcoin ($USACOIN): The Ultimate Ethereum Memecoin! What if the U.S. didn’t need a Bitcoin strategic reserve? Enter USAcoin ($USACOIN)—a revolutionary Ethereum-based memecoin with big ambitions. Like Bitcoin, USAcoin boasts a capped supply of 21 million tokens, but that’s where the similarities end. Built with an upgraded blockchain, USAcoin isn’t just another token. It’s designed to be fast, scalable, and actually viable for payments—bridging the gap between fun and functionality. Whether you're holding for the memes or betting on its payment utility, USAcoin has something for everyone. Let’s rewrite the future of decentralized finance and show the world what America can do. Together, to the moon and beyond! Hold strong. Believe in USAcoin. USAcoin | Ethereum Memecoin | Crypto Revolution
