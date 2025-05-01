USD WINK Price (USDW)
The live price of USD WINK (USDW) today is 0.879453 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 249.38K USD. USDW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USD WINK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- USD WINK price change within the day is -2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 283.56K USD
During today, the price change of USD WINK to USD was $ -0.0204581169627482.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USD WINK to USD was $ -0.0972142948.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USD WINK to USD was $ -0.0948136520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USD WINK to USD was $ -0.1087617712091375.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0204581169627482
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0972142948
|-11.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0948136520
|-10.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1087617712091375
|-11.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of USD WINK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.68%
-2.27%
-11.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WINK is a unified digital ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional (Web2) and decentralized (Web3) platforms. By creating a single account, users can access a wide range of services—social networking, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, gaming, and more—all in one place. WINK, the native utility token, represents the project's overall value and channels the profits generated from all profit streams. These profits are pooled together to create a foundation for incentives and rewards to sustain the buyback fund. This system ensures that each activity's success contributes to the entire ecosystem's growth and stability while continuously driving value back to the WINK token holders.
|1 USDW to VND
₫23,142.805695
|1 USDW to AUD
A$1.37194668
|1 USDW to GBP
￡0.65958975
|1 USDW to EUR
€0.77391864
|1 USDW to USD
$0.879453
|1 USDW to MYR
RM3.79044243
|1 USDW to TRY
₺33.85014597
|1 USDW to JPY
¥126.70279371
|1 USDW to RUB
₽72.2910366
|1 USDW to INR
₹74.41051833
|1 USDW to IDR
Rp14,657.54413698
|1 USDW to KRW
₩1,256.36017221
|1 USDW to PHP
₱49.08227193
|1 USDW to EGP
￡E.44.80813035
|1 USDW to BRL
R$4.98649851
|1 USDW to CAD
C$1.21364514
|1 USDW to BDT
৳106.87992309
|1 USDW to NGN
₦1,413.90538263
|1 USDW to UAH
₴36.50609403
|1 USDW to VES
Bs75.632958
|1 USDW to PKR
Rs247.24062189
|1 USDW to KZT
₸449.15423616
|1 USDW to THB
฿29.45288097
|1 USDW to TWD
NT$28.22164677
|1 USDW to AED
د.إ3.22759251
|1 USDW to CHF
Fr0.72115146
|1 USDW to HKD
HK$6.81576075
|1 USDW to MAD
.د.م8.14373478
|1 USDW to MXN
$17.27245692