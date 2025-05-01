USDX Price (USDX)
The live price of USDX (USDX) today is 0.668443 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.58M USD. USDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USDX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- USDX price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 111.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the USDX to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of USDX to USD was $ -0.000373630748478.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDX to USD was $ +0.0131010148.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDX to USD was $ +0.1476866653.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDX to USD was $ +0.0790139496705342.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000373630748478
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0131010148
|+1.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1476866653
|+22.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0790139496705342
|+13.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of USDX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-0.05%
+3.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDX is the crypto-backed native stablecoin of the Kava DeFi hub.
|1 USDX to VND
₫17,590.077545
|1 USDX to AUD
A$1.03608665
|1 USDX to GBP
￡0.50133225
|1 USDX to EUR
€0.58822984
|1 USDX to USD
$0.668443
|1 USDX to MYR
RM2.88098933
|1 USDX to TRY
₺25.74173993
|1 USDX to JPY
¥95.61408672
|1 USDX to RUB
₽54.89253916
|1 USDX to INR
₹56.53690894
|1 USDX to IDR
Rp11,140.71221038
|1 USDX to KRW
₩952.1970535
|1 USDX to PHP
₱37.28575054
|1 USDX to EGP
￡E.34.0237487
|1 USDX to BRL
R$3.79007181
|1 USDX to CAD
C$0.91576691
|1 USDX to BDT
৳81.23587779
|1 USDX to NGN
₦1,074.66249553
|1 USDX to UAH
₴27.74706893
|1 USDX to VES
Bs57.486098
|1 USDX to PKR
Rs187.91938059
|1 USDX to KZT
₸341.38720896
|1 USDX to THB
฿22.36610278
|1 USDX to TWD
NT$21.42359815
|1 USDX to AED
د.إ2.45318581
|1 USDX to CHF
Fr0.54812326
|1 USDX to HKD
HK$5.18043325
|1 USDX to MAD
.د.م6.18978218
|1 USDX to MXN
$13.1014828