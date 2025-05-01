Utility Cjournal Price (UCJL)
The live price of Utility Cjournal (UCJL) today is 10.87 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.96M USD. UCJL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Utility Cjournal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Utility Cjournal price change within the day is -2.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 272.25K USD
Get real-time price updates of the UCJL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Utility Cjournal to USD was $ -0.23241177879049.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Utility Cjournal to USD was $ -3.5842314070.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Utility Cjournal to USD was $ -3.4077591310.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Utility Cjournal to USD was $ +2.478433685222243.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.23241177879049
|-2.09%
|30 Days
|$ -3.5842314070
|-32.97%
|60 Days
|$ -3.4077591310
|-31.35%
|90 Days
|$ +2.478433685222243
|+29.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Utility Cjournal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-2.09%
-2.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles. What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest. What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
|1 UCJL to VND
₫286,044.05
