uwu Price (UWU)
The live price of uwu (UWU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.00K USD. UWU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key uwu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- uwu price change within the day is +2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.26M USD
During today, the price change of uwu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of uwu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of uwu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of uwu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+10.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of uwu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
+2.27%
-0.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This token is about an emoticon representing a cute face. The u characters represent closed eyes, while the w represents a cat mouth. It is used to express various warm, happy, or affectionate feelings. The emoticon uwu is often used to denote cuteness (kawaii), happiness, or tenderness. It is popularly used in the furry fandom. It is often erroneously used to reference Japanese otaku culture. The emoticon uwu is known to date back as far as April 11, 2000, when it was used by furry artist Ghislain Deslierres in a post on the furry art site VCL (Vixen Controlled Library).
