UXD Protocol Price (UXP)
The live price of UXD Protocol (UXP) today is 0.01246475 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.25M USD. UXP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UXD Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- UXD Protocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 7.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the UXP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UXP price information.
During today, the price change of UXD Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UXD Protocol to USD was $ -0.0023335059.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UXD Protocol to USD was $ -0.0023584890.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UXD Protocol to USD was $ -0.002630176558765712.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023335059
|-18.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023584890
|-18.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002630176558765712
|-17.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of UXD Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UXD is an algorithmic stablecoin, backed 100% by delta neutral position.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UXP to VND
₫328.00989625
|1 UXP to AUD
A$0.01944501
|1 UXP to GBP
￡0.0093485625
|1 UXP to EUR
€0.01096898
|1 UXP to USD
$0.01246475
|1 UXP to MYR
RM0.0537230725
|1 UXP to TRY
₺0.4797682275
|1 UXP to JPY
¥1.784702905
|1 UXP to RUB
₽1.0219848525
|1 UXP to INR
₹1.05401926
|1 UXP to IDR
Rp207.745750235
|1 UXP to KRW
₩17.756036375
|1 UXP to PHP
₱0.6951591075
|1 UXP to EGP
￡E.0.6335832425
|1 UXP to BRL
R$0.0706751325
|1 UXP to CAD
C$0.0170767075
|1 UXP to BDT
৳1.5148410675
|1 UXP to NGN
₦19.9436
|1 UXP to UAH
₴0.5174117725
|1 UXP to VES
Bs1.0719685
|1 UXP to PKR
Rs3.5042151675
|1 UXP to KZT
₸6.36599712
|1 UXP to THB
฿0.416571945
|1 UXP to TWD
NT$0.39937059
|1 UXP to AED
د.إ0.0457456325
|1 UXP to CHF
Fr0.010221095
|1 UXP to HKD
HK$0.0966018125
|1 UXP to MAD
.د.م0.115423585
|1 UXP to MXN
$0.2443091