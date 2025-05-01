V3S Share Price (VSHARE)
V3S Finance, the first ecosystem running around an algorithmic token pegged to VVS on Cronos chain. Build by a team of VVS Diamond holders, V3S is inspired by the most successful algorithmic stablecoin on Fantom: Tomb, and the most prominent algorithmic token project on Cronos: DarkCrypto. V3S Shares (VSHARE) are one of the ways to measure the value of the V3S Protocol and shareholder trust in its ability to maintain V3S close to peg. During epoch expansions the protocol mints V3S and distributes it proportionally to all VSHARE holders who have staked their tokens in the boardroom. VSHARE holders have voting rights (governance) on proposals to improve the protocol and future use cases within the V3S finance ecosystem.
