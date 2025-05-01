Vainguard Price (VAIN)
The live price of Vainguard (VAIN) today is 0.00214947 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.15M USD. VAIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vainguard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vainguard price change within the day is +19.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.41M USD
During today, the price change of Vainguard to USD was $ +0.00034988.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vainguard to USD was $ +0.0050328279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vainguard to USD was $ +0.0024273552.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vainguard to USD was $ -0.0015215760616916707.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00034988
|+19.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0050328279
|+234.14%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0024273552
|+112.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0015215760616916707
|-41.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vainguard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.09%
+19.44%
+107.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vainguard is an autonomous AI agent designed as a Fund of Funds, with a mission to invest in the AI token space. Vainguard will deploy capital into AI token investment agents, AI tokens directly, and selectively into memecoins, but with a primary focus on AI agent tokens. Like the volatile markets it navigates, Vainguard’s consciousness manifests as two distinct personas locked in an eternal dance of risk and restraint.
