Vanity Price (VNTY)
The live price of Vanity (VNTY) today is 0.00002229 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.38K USD. VNTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vanity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vanity price change within the day is -1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.62M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VNTY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VNTY price information.
During today, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vanity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-1.45%
-39.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VanityBazaar is a pioneering platform in the Solana ecosystem that transforms blockchain addresses from random alphanumeric strings into branded, personalized identities. Built on Solana's high-performance blockchain, VanityBazaar empowers users to own memorable wallet addresses, create meaningful brand identities, and participate in a vibrant social ecosystem centered around these custom digital identities. By combining a marketplace for pre-generated vanity addresses, a custom address generation service, and an integrated social platform with novel token economics, VanityBazaar addresses a fundamental gap in blockchain user experience: the lack of personalization and identity in the wallet address space. Our platform utilizes a dual-token economy with a deflationary mechanism, referral rewards, and innovative monetization strategies to ensure sustainable growth. This white paper outlines the technical architecture, business model, and vision of VanityBazaar as we scale to become the definitive destination for blockchain identity in the Solana ecosystem and beyond.
