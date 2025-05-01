vankedisi Price (VANKEDISI)
The live price of vankedisi (VANKEDISI) today is 0.065797 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.63M USD. VANKEDISI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key vankedisi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- vankedisi price change within the day is +8.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 85.59M USD
During today, the price change of vankedisi to USD was $ +0.00538195.
In the past 30 days, the price change of vankedisi to USD was $ +0.1418435210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of vankedisi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of vankedisi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00538195
|+8.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1418435210
|+215.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of vankedisi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+8.91%
+116.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
|1 VANKEDISI to VND
₫1,731.448055
|1 VANKEDISI to AUD
A$0.10198535
|1 VANKEDISI to GBP
￡0.04934775
|1 VANKEDISI to EUR
€0.05790136
|1 VANKEDISI to USD
$0.065797
