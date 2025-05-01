Varen Price (VRN)
The live price of Varen (VRN) today is 0.122711 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.97K USD. VRN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Varen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Varen price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 48.62K USD
Get real-time price updates of the VRN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VRN price information.
During today, the price change of Varen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Varen to USD was $ +0.0007816690.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Varen to USD was $ -0.0183181876.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Varen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007816690
|+0.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0183181876
|-14.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Varen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our vision for Varen is to be an Ethereum based multi-chain DeFi hub, with a focus on bringing multi-chain services to retail DeFi users, powered by our DEX at varen.exchange. Varen, or Varenne originally, was considered the dark horse in trotter racing. Always coming up from behind, before eventually going on to become a legendary racing horse. This is our thesis at Varen: build quietly, focus on a long term sustainable ecosystem, and dedicate to building high quality code, an immersive user experience, and provide accessible information to push the defi user experience and user value forward. Varen is a rebrand of an old memecoin called YFL which has been taken over (via formal DAO processed) by a community team, rebranded and token migrated. We're currently transitioning out of supporting a DEX that lost the network effect wars and did not successfully carve out a niche. We're about to drop our first product in partnership with Ren, which will be a DEX-style swap UX for cross-chain for any ERC-20 renASSET supported chains (Dogecoin, BTC, LUNA, FIL, ZEC etc etc). It will allow you to convert any ERC-20 to any native asset Ren supports. So you visit a UI which looks like Uniswap, you can select any token in your wallet ie. $AAVE and you can swap $AAVE to real BTC on the BTC chain or real ZEC on the ZEC chain. The platform takes your $AAVE, converts it into $renBTC and burns $renBTC across the bridge into BTC all in a single transaction behind the scenes, where a retail user is simply connecting their Ethereum wallet, inputting their BTC address and swapping from ERC20 to real BTC. We even support BTC on BTC chain -> Dogecoin on Dogecoin chain in a single transaction using Ethereum as the bridge (BTC -> renBTC -> renDOGECOIN -> Dogecoin).
