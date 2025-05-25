Vela Token Price (VELA)
The live price of Vela Token (VELA) today is 0.00429227 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.48K USD. VELA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vela Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vela Token price change within the day is +29.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.81M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VELA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VELA price information.
During today, the price change of Vela Token to USD was $ +0.00097086.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vela Token to USD was $ -0.0007903485.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vela Token to USD was $ -0.0012509516.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vela Token to USD was $ -0.005167029601145159.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00097086
|+29.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007903485
|-18.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012509516
|-29.14%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005167029601145159
|-54.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vela Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.48%
+29.23%
+19.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vela Exchange is a permissionless, self-custody driven perpetual exchange built with innovative blockchain architecture to ensure fast transactions, secure trading, and extensibility into additional synthetic options and derivatives. The rewards structure of Vela Exchange is carefully balanced to manage token & rewards supply while maintaining high incentives for liquidity provisioning and trading. While perpetual trading is the first product of Vela Exchange, the long term vision of Vela Exchange is to provide traders with a home base complete with everything they need to trade crypto assets and leveraged products. This vision is always in motion at Vela Exchange and is an essential part of the Vela team’s ethos as we continue building in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VELA to VND
₫110.05809507
|1 VELA to AUD
A$0.0065671731
|1 VELA to GBP
￡0.0031333571
|1 VELA to EUR
€0.0037342749
|1 VELA to USD
$0.00429227
|1 VELA to MYR
RM0.0181563021
|1 VELA to TRY
₺0.1668834576
|1 VELA to JPY
¥0.6118630885
|1 VELA to RUB
₽0.3411066969
|1 VELA to INR
₹0.3651434089
|1 VELA to IDR
Rp69.2301515981
|1 VELA to KRW
₩5.8637558924
|1 VELA to PHP
₱0.2375342218
|1 VELA to EGP
￡E.0.2140984276
|1 VELA to BRL
R$0.0242084028
|1 VELA to CAD
C$0.0058804099
|1 VELA to BDT
৳0.5229701768
|1 VELA to NGN
₦6.8239366914
|1 VELA to UAH
₴0.1782150504
|1 VELA to VES
Bs0.40347338
|1 VELA to PKR
Rs1.2100767584
|1 VELA to KZT
₸2.195496105
|1 VELA to THB
฿0.1394558523
|1 VELA to TWD
NT$0.1286393319
|1 VELA to AED
د.إ0.0157526309
|1 VELA to CHF
Fr0.0035196614
|1 VELA to HKD
HK$0.0336084741
|1 VELA to MAD
.د.م0.0394459613
|1 VELA to MXN
$0.0825832748