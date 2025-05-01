VelasPad Price (VLXPAD)
The live price of VelasPad (VLXPAD) today is 0.00195256 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 846.86K USD. VLXPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VelasPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- VelasPad price change within the day is -9.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 433.72M USD
During today, the price change of VelasPad to USD was $ -0.000212932013147805.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VelasPad to USD was $ -0.0003011552.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VelasPad to USD was $ -0.0004803004.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VelasPad to USD was $ -0.001531651104069572.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000212932013147805
|-9.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003011552
|-15.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004803004
|-24.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001531651104069572
|-43.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of VelasPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-9.83%
-2.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The First Launchpad on VELAS Blockchain, The fastest AVM Blockchain in the world to date. VLXPAD is a deflationary launchpad token which grants users platform access to exclusive IDO's, Staking Rewards, and much more. VLXPAD is incubated by the highly successful BlueZilla VC.
