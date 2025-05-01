Vite DAO Price (VDAO)
The live price of Vite DAO (VDAO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.99K USD. VDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vite DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vite DAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 2.18B USD
During today, the price change of Vite DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vite DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vite DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vite DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vite DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Vite Decentralized Autonomous Organization (VDAO) is the governance structure within the Vite ecosystem that empowers community members to participate in decision-making. Unlike traditional models where only token holders vote, VDAO encourages inclusivity by allowing all community members to propose ideas, vote, and shape the direction of Vite's development. The organization is focused on fostering innovation and aligning initiatives with user needs. VDAO token holders gain exclusive voting rights, separate from VITE or VX tokens, for governance decisions that impact the ecosystem.
