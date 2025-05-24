VNX British Pound Price (VGBP)
The live price of VNX British Pound (VGBP) today is 1.35 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 399.56K USD. VGBP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VNX British Pound Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- VNX British Pound price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 295.70K USD
During today, the price change of VNX British Pound to USD was $ +0.00264379.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VNX British Pound to USD was $ +0.0193610250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VNX British Pound to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VNX British Pound to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00264379
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0193610250
|+1.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VNX British Pound: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.20%
+1.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VNX British Pound (VGBP) is a multichain token referencing British Pound from an issuer licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. Each VGBP is backed 1:1 by GBP reserves held in banks in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Information about the reserves and independent audits is publicly available at https://vnx.li/transparency/. Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX British Pound offers a traditional asset in the digital form. This is a more stable and reliable instrument for the operations in the crypto market.
