Voucher BNC Price (VBNC)
The live price of Voucher BNC (VBNC) today is 0.164131 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.16M USD. VBNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voucher BNC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Voucher BNC price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.10M USD
During today, the price change of Voucher BNC to USD was $ +0.0004548.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voucher BNC to USD was $ -0.0102508344.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voucher BNC to USD was $ -0.0340494191.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voucher BNC to USD was $ -0.06696562437338638.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004548
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0102508344
|-6.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0340494191
|-20.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06696562437338638
|-28.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Voucher BNC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.28%
+1.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vBNC is a representation Token of liquid staked BNC. Bifrost is a Liquid Staking app-chain tailored for all blockchains, utilizing decentralized cross-chain interoperability to empower users to earn staking rewards and DeFi yields with flexibility, liquidity, and high security across multiple chains. The easiest way to understand Bifrost is to see it as a derivative issuer that provides liquidity for all pledged assets, issuing corresponding shadow assets during the bonding period of the original assets. At the same time, the shadow asset is a fungible Token that can be circulated in different DEXs, pools, protocols and across chains.
