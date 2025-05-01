Voucher KSM Price (VKSM)
The live price of Voucher KSM (VKSM) today is 24.09 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VKSM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voucher KSM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Voucher KSM price change within the day is +1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VKSM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VKSM price information.
During today, the price change of Voucher KSM to USD was $ +0.34682.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voucher KSM to USD was $ -0.1518248160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voucher KSM to USD was $ -3.9051142680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voucher KSM to USD was $ -16.47693343789486.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.34682
|+1.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1518248160
|-0.63%
|60 Days
|$ -3.9051142680
|-16.21%
|90 Days
|$ -16.47693343789486
|-40.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Voucher KSM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.46%
+0.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vKSM (voucher KSM) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked KSM, with fully underlying KSM reserve and yield-bearing feature of KSM staking reward. Users can deposit KSM into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vKSM as return, vKSM can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to KSM. Holding vKSM equals to holding the KSM staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vKSM. Why vKSM? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake KSM for liquid vToken, (vKSM). vKSM will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Kusama-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vKSM by adjusting the price of vKSM / KSM upwards. vKSM Rate = SLP Staking KSM (SUM) / vKSM Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vKSM redemption ≤ 7 days While Kusama’s original chain Staking has a fixed 7-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vKSM redemption by matching the real-time vKSM minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vKSM is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VKSM to VND
₫633,928.35
|1 VKSM to AUD
A$37.5804
|1 VKSM to GBP
￡18.0675
|1 VKSM to EUR
€21.1992
|1 VKSM to USD
$24.09
|1 VKSM to MYR
RM103.8279
|1 VKSM to TRY
₺925.7787
|1 VKSM to JPY
¥3,497.868
|1 VKSM to RUB
₽1,977.3072
|1 VKSM to INR
₹2,039.4594
|1 VKSM to IDR
Rp401,499.8394
|1 VKSM to KRW
₩34,562.4048
|1 VKSM to PHP
₱1,345.6674
|1 VKSM to EGP
￡E.1,229.0718
|1 VKSM to BRL
R$136.5903
|1 VKSM to CAD
C$33.2442
|1 VKSM to BDT
৳2,936.571
|1 VKSM to NGN
₦38,667.5817
|1 VKSM to UAH
₴1,002.144
|1 VKSM to VES
Bs2,071.74
|1 VKSM to PKR
Rs6,791.4528
|1 VKSM to KZT
₸12,398.1594
|1 VKSM to THB
฿807.4968
|1 VKSM to TWD
NT$773.0481
|1 VKSM to AED
د.إ88.4103
|1 VKSM to CHF
Fr19.9947
|1 VKSM to HKD
HK$186.6975
|1 VKSM to MAD
.د.م223.0734
|1 VKSM to MXN
$472.164