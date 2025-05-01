What is Warena (RENA)

Warena is the first personalized, and #playtoearn #NFT #metaverse game. Warena gives you everything you want from an NFT game. It’s a play-to-earn metaverse that allows you to personalize your in-game characters and interact with characters from other universes like Cat Gunner and Axie Infinity in Warena combat games. Warena features thrilling action-survival gameplay where human and zombie teams face off against each other in a zombie apocalypse scenario. Players can choose to inhabit different lands, trade warriors & NFTs, battle against each other, and play in tournaments. The Warena NFT game will be released in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in Q3 of 2021 and will see the launch of the 2D tower defense game. It’s a survival, player-vs-environment game that will require players to defend against the oncoming army of zombies. Phase 2 is set to launch in Q2 2022 and will unlock the full force of the Warena metaverse with player-versus-player features.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Warena (RENA) Resource Official Website