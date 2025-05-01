WASSIE Price (WASSIE)
The live price of WASSIE (WASSIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 731.20K USD. WASSIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WASSIE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WASSIE price change within the day is +2.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 684.89B USD
During today, the price change of WASSIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WASSIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WASSIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WASSIE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+27.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WASSIE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.41%
+2.82%
+9.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WASSIE is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, paying homage to a beloved internet meme. The Wassie meme originated in 2017 by user wasserpest, and evolved through interactions involving inversebrah and various other contributors. The first illustration appeared in 2016 on Twitter now X and was drawn by Japanese hentai artist Tukinowagamo. WASSIE aspires to position itself among the leading meme-inspired cryptocurrencies in the market. More information can be found at www.wassie.wtf
