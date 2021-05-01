Whole Earth Coin Price (WEC)
The live price of Whole Earth Coin (WEC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Whole Earth Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Whole Earth Coin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WEC price information.
During today, the price change of Whole Earth Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Whole Earth Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Whole Earth Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Whole Earth Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Whole Earth Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-22.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Whole Earth Foundation The Whole Earth Foundation is an Organization established to democratize the management of our infrastructure and environment. Our goal is to provide the world's first trusted infrastructure data ecosystem to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed. Mission Statement We, the people, unified as a collective whole, have the capacity to overthrow any governing authority. It is our right and responsibility to have a voice in maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure and environment that monopolies have traditionally governed. The power of the individual to make decisions based on information is the principal outcome of the digital age. Therefore, tools that promote access to information and data-driven learning are sought and promoted by the WHOLE EARTH FOUNDATION. What makes WEC unique? Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is an ERC20 Token running on the Ethereum chain used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management. We believe that deeds that contribute to the greater community should be recognized and rewarded. Ultimately, our goal is to create an ecosystem of users who actively oversee and manage their local infrastructure, provide them with access to information, and work closely with organizations that have traditionally governed infrastructure assets in their communities. Token information The WEC launched on 1/5/2021 with an original supply of 1 billion. Before its official listing on ProBit and CoinsBit exchanges, a one-time token burn on 70% of the total token supply was performed on 5/20/2021, setting the new total volume to 300 mil.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WEC to VND
₫--
|1 WEC to AUD
A$--
|1 WEC to GBP
￡--
|1 WEC to EUR
€--
|1 WEC to USD
$--
|1 WEC to MYR
RM--
|1 WEC to TRY
₺--
|1 WEC to JPY
¥--
|1 WEC to RUB
₽--
|1 WEC to INR
₹--
|1 WEC to IDR
Rp--
|1 WEC to KRW
₩--
|1 WEC to PHP
₱--
|1 WEC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WEC to BRL
R$--
|1 WEC to CAD
C$--
|1 WEC to BDT
৳--
|1 WEC to NGN
₦--
|1 WEC to UAH
₴--
|1 WEC to VES
Bs--
|1 WEC to PKR
Rs--
|1 WEC to KZT
₸--
|1 WEC to THB
฿--
|1 WEC to TWD
NT$--
|1 WEC to AED
د.إ--
|1 WEC to CHF
Fr--
|1 WEC to HKD
HK$--
|1 WEC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WEC to MXN
$--