Wicked Price (WICKED)
The live price of Wicked (WICKED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 94.77K USD. WICKED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wicked Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wicked price change within the day is -8.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WICKED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WICKED price information.
During today, the price change of Wicked to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wicked to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wicked to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wicked to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wicked: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.31%
-8.77%
-28.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a meme coin run by communty members. A DISCORD AND TWITCH EMOTE DEPICTING PEEPO WEARING MULTI-COLORED CYCLING SUNGLASSES. THE EMOTE WAS POSTED TO FRANKERFACEZ IN APRIL 2020 AND BECAME INCREASINGLY POPULARIZED ON TWITCH IN THE FOLLOWING YEARS. IT IS USED TO CONVEY COOLNESS AND IS USED TO REACT WHEN SOMETHING COOL HAPPENS. A MEME DRIVEN CULT! A CULT DRIVEN MEME! PUT SHADES ON ADN JOIN THE CULT
