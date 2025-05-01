Winee3 is a cutting-edge SocialFi super-app that transforms professional networking with Web3 tech. It offers AI matchmaking, NFT event tickets, and token rewards for global connections, vibrant communities, and career growth. It's an all-in-one platform where users can showcase skills, join events, and earn rewards, all powered by blockchain. With a user-centric approach and a goal to mainstream Web3, Winee3 is set to reshape professional networking. Winee3 aims to lead as the top SocialFi super-app for professionals in the Web3 era. By merging AI, blockchain, and NFTs, we foster a dynamic space for global connections and collaboration. Our mission is to empower professionals worldwide, offering opportunities to showcase skills, earn rewards, and drive Web3 adoption in networking. The Winee3 token (WNE) is a multifunctional utility token at the heart of our platform. Users can access premium features, stake for rewards, join governance, create NFT event tickets, and earn incentives. This token system encourages engagement, platform growth, and stakeholder alignment.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.