Wiz Price (WIZ)
The live price of Wiz (WIZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.13K USD. WIZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wiz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wiz price change within the day is -13.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Wiz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wiz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wiz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wiz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+34.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wiz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-13.61%
-22.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wiz is a community managed (CTO) meme coin/token on the Solana network. Wiz was launched on October 26, 2024 on pump.fun. Wiz is the most magical dog on Solana and it was deployed by the Moodeng Dev. Wiz's Liquidity Pool (LP) is locked on the Raydium decentralized exchange. Wiz can be traded on Raydium as well as Solana aggregators such as Jupiter. Wiz has a fixed supply of 999,993,741 tokens.
