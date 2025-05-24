Wolverinu Price (WOLVERINU)
The live price of Wolverinu (WOLVERINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WOLVERINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wolverinu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 132.76 USD
- Wolverinu price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WOLVERINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WOLVERINU price information.
During today, the price change of Wolverinu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wolverinu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wolverinu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wolverinu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+40.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wolverinu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Within the first two weeks of launching, Wolverinu has swiftly gained traction. It is currently being listed on Uniswap, Shibaswap, Sushiswap, Fegex, Hotbit, LBank, and Bitmart. The token boasts a growing number of holders thanks to a strong community that is regularly engaged with Youtube videos, AMAs, charity programs, and daily reward contests. An updated Version 2 staking page and NFT marketplace is coming soon and a Wolverinu Play 2 Earn game is also in the works where players can collect exclusive NFTs, and Adamantium rewards; set for release within 2022. A full-time development team, dedicated moderators, and a united community prove that it is definitely the right formula to take this project to the moon.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
