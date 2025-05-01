Wombat Price (WOMBAT)
The live price of Wombat (WOMBAT) today is 0.00018639 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 597.32K USD. WOMBAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wombat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wombat price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.20B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WOMBAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WOMBAT price information.
During today, the price change of Wombat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wombat to USD was $ +0.0000280510.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wombat to USD was $ +0.0000028184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wombat to USD was $ -0.00003068304326599365.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000280510
|+15.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000028184
|+1.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00003068304326599365
|-14.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wombat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.81%
-0.15%
-3.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wombat is a Web 3 Gaming Platform and is the only app a gamer needs to discover & play high-quality Web 3 games and to access & interact with NFTs on all major blockchains. Wombat empowers gamers to participate in the virtual economy, monetize playing time & achievements and adds a social dimension to gaming NFTs ownership The overall goal for the Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is to become a social gaming experience ("The Wombatverse") based upon NFTs. In this Wombatverse, users can act and react to NFTs they or their friends own and transact with, customize their avatars and their apps and share their own gaming successes and adventures with the outside world. There are 3.2B gamers in the Web 2 world. With the rise of interest in play-to-earn games, there is still a lack of easy onboarding and game discovery solutions for everyday players. Wombat brings millions of gamers from Web 2 into Web 3 by offering the smoothest experience at the nexus of both worlds.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WOMBAT to VND
₫4.90485285
|1 WOMBAT to AUD
A$0.0002907684
|1 WOMBAT to GBP
￡0.0001397925
|1 WOMBAT to EUR
€0.0001640232
|1 WOMBAT to USD
$0.00018639
|1 WOMBAT to MYR
RM0.0008033409
|1 WOMBAT to TRY
₺0.0071722872
|1 WOMBAT to JPY
¥0.0268643907
|1 WOMBAT to RUB
₽0.0153100746
|1 WOMBAT to INR
₹0.015768594
|1 WOMBAT to IDR
Rp3.1064987574
|1 WOMBAT to KRW
₩0.2662711623
|1 WOMBAT to PHP
₱0.0104024259
|1 WOMBAT to EGP
￡E.0.0094909788
|1 WOMBAT to BRL
R$0.0010568313
|1 WOMBAT to CAD
C$0.0002553543
|1 WOMBAT to BDT
৳0.0226519767
|1 WOMBAT to NGN
₦0.2996610669
|1 WOMBAT to UAH
₴0.0077370489
|1 WOMBAT to VES
Bs0.01602954
|1 WOMBAT to PKR
Rs0.0523998207
|1 WOMBAT to KZT
₸0.0951931008
|1 WOMBAT to THB
฿0.0062422011
|1 WOMBAT to TWD
NT$0.0059793912
|1 WOMBAT to AED
د.إ0.0006840513
|1 WOMBAT to CHF
Fr0.0001528398
|1 WOMBAT to HKD
HK$0.0014445225
|1 WOMBAT to MAD
.د.م0.0017259714
|1 WOMBAT to MXN
$0.0036606996