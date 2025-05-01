woofer Price (WOOFER)
The live price of woofer (WOOFER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.71K USD. WOOFER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key woofer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- woofer price change within the day is +1.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.28B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WOOFER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WOOFER price information.
During today, the price change of woofer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of woofer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of woofer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of woofer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+21.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of woofer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
+1.98%
+2.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
woofer is popcat's dog version. it's purely a community memecoin based on solana. the token was minted by @btcordinal team and 45% of the supply was burnt at launch the dog woofs. the logo also references a "subwoofer" as the dog emits loud sounds, which plays around a double sense narrative, as $woofer is a dog and also some kind of sound emittor as a subwoofer. social media growth is also one of the main focus, as woofer is all about being loud.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WOOFER to VND
₫--
|1 WOOFER to AUD
A$--
|1 WOOFER to GBP
￡--
|1 WOOFER to EUR
€--
|1 WOOFER to USD
$--
|1 WOOFER to MYR
RM--
|1 WOOFER to TRY
₺--
|1 WOOFER to JPY
¥--
|1 WOOFER to RUB
₽--
|1 WOOFER to INR
₹--
|1 WOOFER to IDR
Rp--
|1 WOOFER to KRW
₩--
|1 WOOFER to PHP
₱--
|1 WOOFER to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WOOFER to BRL
R$--
|1 WOOFER to CAD
C$--
|1 WOOFER to BDT
৳--
|1 WOOFER to NGN
₦--
|1 WOOFER to UAH
₴--
|1 WOOFER to VES
Bs--
|1 WOOFER to PKR
Rs--
|1 WOOFER to KZT
₸--
|1 WOOFER to THB
฿--
|1 WOOFER to TWD
NT$--
|1 WOOFER to AED
د.إ--
|1 WOOFER to CHF
Fr--
|1 WOOFER to HKD
HK$--
|1 WOOFER to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WOOFER to MXN
$--