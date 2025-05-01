World Friendship Cash Price (WFCA)
The live price of World Friendship Cash (WFCA) today is 0.132563 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.09M USD. WFCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key World Friendship Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- World Friendship Cash price change within the day is -11.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 212.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WFCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WFCA price information.
During today, the price change of World Friendship Cash to USD was $ -0.0176015947985621.
In the past 30 days, the price change of World Friendship Cash to USD was $ +0.0867408492.
In the past 60 days, the price change of World Friendship Cash to USD was $ +0.1918720441.
In the past 90 days, the price change of World Friendship Cash to USD was $ +0.076742192532047976.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0176015947985621
|-11.72%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0867408492
|+65.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1918720441
|+144.74%
|90 Days
|$ +0.076742192532047976
|+137.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of World Friendship Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-11.72%
-20.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WFCA is committed to building a digital economy that transcends the virtual and the real to solve the social and economic problems that Japan is currently facing, combine Japan's soft power with its hard power, and empower Japanese industries to enter the digital age. WFCA will create a metaverse platform that deeply integrates Japanese anime culture and traditional craftsman spirit. We will develop the anime NFT market to support creators to digitise their works through NFT, establish a virtual shopping mall to sell high-quality products from all over Japan, and open offline physical stores to form an O2O closed loop. Meanwhile, WFCA is applying to become a blockchain bank that not only supports crypto assets, but also provides complete legal tender account services. We will also build financial infrastructures such as exchanges, asset custody platforms, and asset management terminals. The goal of WFCA is to become a bridge between the virtual world and the real world, creating a new digital economy system. We welcome every creator and product producer to join this new digital ecosystem. Let's step into the new era of Web3 together!
