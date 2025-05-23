Wrapped ALGO Price (XALGO)
The live price of Wrapped ALGO (XALGO) today is 0.370617 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XALGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped ALGO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped ALGO price change within the day is -0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped ALGO to USD was $ -0.001681508945199.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped ALGO to USD was $ +0.0894706129.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped ALGO to USD was $ +0.1670653970.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped ALGO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001681508945199
|-0.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0894706129
|+24.14%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1670653970
|+45.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped ALGO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.85%
-0.45%
+4.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Glitter Finance has built an advanced cross-chain bridge to allow cross-chain interaction between supported chains and allow multi-chain profit optimization by eliminating capital inefficiency for DeFi traders through asset redeployment on integrated yield farms. The Wrapped ALGO (xALGO) is a fully collateralized representation of ALGO on Solana.
|1 XALGO to VND
₫9,502.990497
|1 XALGO to AUD
A$0.57075018
|1 XALGO to GBP
￡0.27425658
|1 XALGO to EUR
€0.32614296
|1 XALGO to USD
$0.370617
|1 XALGO to MYR
RM1.56770991
|1 XALGO to TRY
₺14.46518151
|1 XALGO to JPY
¥52.87592739
|1 XALGO to RUB
₽29.4640515
|1 XALGO to INR
₹31.56544989
|1 XALGO to IDR
Rp5,977.69271151
|1 XALGO to KRW
₩506.99664366
|1 XALGO to PHP
₱20.4951201
|1 XALGO to EGP
￡E.18.49008213
|1 XALGO to BRL
R$2.10510456
|1 XALGO to CAD
C$0.50774529
|1 XALGO to BDT
৳45.15597528
|1 XALGO to NGN
₦589.21431894
|1 XALGO to UAH
₴15.38801784
|1 XALGO to VES
Bs34.837998
|1 XALGO to PKR
Rs104.48434464
|1 XALGO to KZT
₸189.5705955
|1 XALGO to THB
฿12.04134633
|1 XALGO to TWD
NT$11.11851
|1 XALGO to AED
د.إ1.36016439
|1 XALGO to CHF
Fr0.30390594
|1 XALGO to HKD
HK$2.90193111
|1 XALGO to MAD
.د.م3.40597023
|1 XALGO to MXN
$7.1529081