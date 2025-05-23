Wrapped bMSTR Price (WBMSTR)
The live price of Wrapped bMSTR (WBMSTR) today is 399.38 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WBMSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped bMSTR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Wrapped bMSTR price change within the day is -0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped bMSTR to USD was $ -3.210140459256.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped bMSTR to USD was $ +65.6217284200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped bMSTR to USD was $ +125.3692559860.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped bMSTR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3.210140459256
|-0.79%
|30 Days
|$ +65.6217284200
|+16.43%
|60 Days
|$ +125.3692559860
|+31.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped bMSTR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.79%
+0.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Backed brings real-world assets on-chain. Backed issues permissionless tokens that track the value of real-world assets and are fully collateralized by them, such as stocks or ETFs. Tokens are MiFID II-compliant financial products issued under an approved EU prospectus. Backed offers tokenization services to institutional clients, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi. Backed’s native tokens are not offered, sold, or delivered within the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons.
|1 WBMSTR to VND
₫10,240,502.58
|1 WBMSTR to AUD
A$615.0452
|1 WBMSTR to GBP
￡295.5412
|1 WBMSTR to EUR
€351.4544
|1 WBMSTR to USD
$399.38
|1 WBMSTR to MYR
RM1,689.3774
|1 WBMSTR to TRY
₺15,587.8014
|1 WBMSTR to JPY
¥56,979.5446
|1 WBMSTR to RUB
₽31,750.71
|1 WBMSTR to INR
₹34,015.1946
|1 WBMSTR to IDR
Rp6,547,212.0672
|1 WBMSTR to KRW
₩546,343.8524
|1 WBMSTR to PHP
₱22,085.714
|1 WBMSTR to EGP
￡E.19,925.0682
|1 WBMSTR to BRL
R$2,268.4784
|1 WBMSTR to CAD
C$547.1506
|1 WBMSTR to BDT
৳48,660.4592
|1 WBMSTR to NGN
₦634,942.3116
|1 WBMSTR to UAH
₴16,582.2576
|1 WBMSTR to VES
Bs37,541.72
|1 WBMSTR to PKR
Rs112,593.2096
|1 WBMSTR to KZT
₸204,282.87
|1 WBMSTR to THB
฿12,975.8562
|1 WBMSTR to TWD
NT$11,981.4
|1 WBMSTR to AED
د.إ1,465.7246
|1 WBMSTR to CHF
Fr327.4916
|1 WBMSTR to HKD
HK$3,127.1454
|1 WBMSTR to MAD
.د.م3,670.3022
|1 WBMSTR to MXN
$7,708.034