What is Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT)

What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange on Base, offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to trade. What makes your project unique? With unique tokenomics, BMX is able to create a strong "flywheel" effect for liquidity providers to further attract more liquidity for traders. History of your project. BMX is a perpetual DEX created by Morphex and deployed on Base. The Morphex team has been working on the original protocol on Fantom since September 2021. What’s next for your project? We aim to become the leading perpetual DEX on Base while also displaying our innovative tokenomics that improve capital efficiency for token holders and liquidity providers. What can your token be used for? Wrapped BLT is the auto-compounding wrapper for BLT, which is an index of blue-chip crypto assets that earns fees from spot and margin trading. With wBLT, you can provide liquidity for BMX-wBLT to earn more rewards.

Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) Resource Official Website